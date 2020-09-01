CPD holds blessing for new harbor patrol boat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A blessing for a boat that will help keep the Lowcountry waters safe.

Charleston police’s new SAFE boat is officially on the water.

A new boat to help the Charleston Police Department patrol the Charleston waters. The 25-foot SAFE boat will allow the department to respond quicker and in any weather conditions. It’s an upgrade department officials say is much needed.

“This will really enhance our harbor patrol’s ability for rapid response,” says City of Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

“And I’m excited as we christen this boat, as we bless this boat, and we put it into operation and we save more lives,” says City of Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds.

A growing need for bigger and better equipment, Chief Reynolds says the need is becoming more and more apparent.

“And this harbor is getting bigger and bigger every day,” says Chief Reynolds. “It’s going to be one of the busiest harbors in the country in very short term.”

The boat is the first of it’s kind for the department, allowing for quicker responses in any conditions. Chief Reynolds says the new boat will allow the department to better assist other local municipalities in emergencies.

“So there is a lot of expectations for us, and in order for us to meet those expectations to accomplish our mission, we’ve got to give our troops the right equipment,” says Chief Reynolds.

And while the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is responsible for all recreational water accidents, Lieutenant Agnus McBride from SCDNR, says it’s critical for local municipalities to have the right equipment to respond as quick as possible.

“To go out and safely patrol or possibly get involved in a rescue is very important especially in the port of Charleston.

The boat, which was purchased under the Homeland Security 2019 Port Security Grant Program, will go into service immediately working to keep those both on and off the water safe.

“You now have another tool that you can contribute to saving lives and getting the mission done in this great city,” says Chief Reynolds.

The harbor unit says the boat will also improve the department’s ability to perform search and rescue operations and provide stronger security for the port.