CPD investigating deadly Monday night crash involving pedestrian on Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that was hit by a car Monday night on Savannah Highway.

CPD says that a female pedestrian was trying to cross the roadway before being hit by a Ford Fusion driving Southbound on Savannah Highway.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she died after sustaining injuries from the accident.

Authorities shut down travel lanes on Savannah Highway between Skylark Avenue and Orleans Road for “several hours” as evidence was collected from the scene. Several witnesses were present and gave statements to investigators.

Lanes reopened to traffic at 10:50 P.M.

CPD says that the driver cooperated with the investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

The victim’s name will be released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office.

