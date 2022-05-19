CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police are investigating an incident involving dozens of cars at a Downtown Charleston parking garage.

According to Captain Dale Middleton, police received a call for a large group of cars that appeared to be racing on the top level of the Aquarium Parking Garage on May 6th. The call came in just before 11 pm.

Surveillance video of the incident shows cars circling the garage, speeding up and slowing down around the bends.

Captain Middleton said officers were responding to a higher priority call, so most of the people were gone by the time they got there. Many nearby apartment residents expressed concern about the noise.

“Very, very loud and it’s ongoing for quite a while,” said Barbara Franklin, a resident at the Dockside Condominiums.

Although police only received one complaint, Franklin told News 2 it has happened five to six times in the last few months.

“They definitely have some kind of communication system where they all know to meet there at a certain time on certain days,” said nearby resident Paul Franklin.

Police said they are keeping a close eye on the garage, as well as other garages in the city.

“Obviously with all of the parking garages here located in the city, we’re going to take those into consideration as well because we don’t want to displace the problem, we want to solve the problem,” said Middleton.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact their investigator at butillod@charleston-sc.gov.

News 2 reached out to ABM, the company that manages the garage. They did not get back.