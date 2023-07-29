CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a robbery that happened Saturday morning at near the College of Charleston.

According to The College of Charleston Department of Public Safety, the victim was walking through Marion Square when a suspect pushed them to the ground, took their cell phone, and fled the area on foot.

The incident happened around 9:00 a.m. Saturday and is being investigated by Charleston Police Department.

The suspect is described by CPD as a black male around 5’9 and 200 lbs with several visible tattoos. He was wearing a red shirt, a red hat, and black jeans at the time of the incident.

No arrests have been made. Count on 2 for updates.

Editor’s Note: In compliance with the Jeanne Clery Act, the College of Charleston issued an advisory message following the incident. The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act is a policy that “issues timely notices to notify the campus of crimes or other serious incidents that the College determines represent a serious and ongoing threat to the campus.“