CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police Department (CPD) officials say safety is their number one priority this Halloween weekend, and businesses say celebrating the holiday in a fun and safe way is their main goal.

King Street is lively as usual on a Thursday evening, and this weekend, CPD is beefing up patrol to keep people out celebrating Halloween safe.

“We’ll be having a heavy presence down there on King Street,” CPD Capt. Jason Bruder said, “and all of the other places around the city this weekend as we’re moving into the Halloween weekend, which we expect a lot of people to be out celebrating and do that type of thing.”

Bruder says with lots of people out celebrating, one of his major concerns is making sure people get around the city safely.

“We’re asking everybody to use rideshare or have a designated driver,” he said, “or have somebody that can drive for them. The biggest thing we want people to do is keep that in mind when they’re traveling to and from the establishments.”

Establishments like El Jefe Texican Cantina.

“We have a Halloween costume contest with guests,” El Jefe Texican Cantina general manager Zizi Sally said, “so all customers and all staff.”

The restaurant and bar is celebrating Halloween until Monday and they’re expecting big crowds.

“Saturday,” Sally said, “it’s going to be Movie Character Day for our staff, so we’re all going to be dressed up as a special movie character. We’re having one of our liquor vendors come and we’re going to have a big party. So, I’m pretty stoked.”

El Jefe says they’ve created an atmosphere where their customers can eat, drink, have lots of fun and feel safe over the Halloween weekend.

“The bull is fully operating and ready to rumble,” Sally said. “We’re going to start a bull competition; who can ride the longest.”

CPD wants to remind everyone that parking is not allowed on King Street between Spring and Calhoun Streets, from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m., Thursday through Saturday.