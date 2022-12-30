CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Lots of preparation is underway right now as police officers say their main priority this weekend is to make sure people celebrate, have fun and remain safe.

Charleston Police are beefing up patrols along King Street ahead of New Year’s Eve.

“Really since September we’ve had a focused presence in certain areas,” Charleston Police Lt. James Byrne said. “We’re going to continue that, we’re going to put some additional officers out there, and increase the staffing and the footprint and the visibility of these officers.”

Byrne says they will have checkpoints throughout the city to keep roads clear of drunk drivers, and they’ll have additional help as well.

“We’ll be working with some of the other agencies further out,” he said, “as people leave, going across the Ravenel Bridge, or going up I-26 or heading across the draw bridges to West Ashley and James and Johns Islands.”

Byrne says DUI’s are completely avoidable, and the best way to avoid them is by devising a plan before you head out to celebrate.

“Have a designated driver,” he said. “Prepare with Uber and Lyft. Take advantage of the pedicabs; these hardworking men and women that are out there, use them to your advantage if you live on the peninsula and let them take you home.”

Law enforcement and business owners recently rolled out the Intelli-Check ID scanner software meant to deter underage drinking and fake IDs.

“Right now,” Byrne said, “we have about 27 places that are using the Intelli-Check system.”

One of those places is El Jefe Texican Cantina.

“It’s just been a wonderful addition for the bars and restaurants that are using it,” El Jefe Texicana Cantina owner Roy Neal said. “We’ve really cracked down on where we feel like we don’t have any underage people drinking here.”

With each of these safety measures in place, police and businesses are confident they’ll bring in the new year on King Street in a safe way.

“I expect it to be really good,” Neal said. “We’re going to have a safe environment. King Street is safe, King Street is back, King Street is better than ever. It is really rolling.”