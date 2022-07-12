CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police say they arrested a suspect connected to a homicide at a James Island assisted living facility.

Police arrested Henry Galvin, 47, on Monday following a homicide that happened July 10 at Indigo Hall Assisted Living and Memory Care.

Officers responded to the facility following a report of an unresponsive person and found a woman, 83, who suffered from apparent trauma, CPD said.

“Her death was determined to be a homicide,” police said.

An investigation connected the woman’s murder to Galvin – who is her relative.

Galvin is expected to appear in bond court Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased is due to be released by the Charleston County Coroner.

An investigation by CPD is underway.