CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating a fatal weekend crash involving a motorcyclist on SC-61.

According to CPD, the accident happened around 6:44 p.m. on the off-ramp of the Fielding Connector.

The motorcyclist was headed northbound toward Wesley Drive when the operator seemingly lost control causing both her and the motorcycle to fall from the overpass onto the road below.

Three nurses stopped to render aid until EMS arrived, who then transported the victim to an area hospital. Shortly after, she died from her injuries.

The crash is under investigation and no charges have been announced as of Monday.

The name of the deceased is due to be released by the Charleston County Coroner’s Office when appropriate.