CPD officer reflects on his life-saving efforts after stopping a man from jumping off a bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston Police officer is recognized as a hero after he pulled a man to safety when he attempted to jump from a bridge.

Kyle Skeels is a probationary police officer for the Charleston Police Department. He has worked for CPD, for nearly two years.

On Thursday night, Charleston and North Charleston Police responded to a call at the North Bridge when officers said a man told his family he was going to jump.

Skeels was the first officer to arrive on the scene. When he got there, he said the man was looking over the side of the bridge.

Skeels said he attempted to talk to the man, as he was taught to do in his Crisis Intervention Training, but the man threatened to jump if he didn’t back away.

“It’s just respect their wishes, try to talk to them at first. But as soon as I saw him make an attempt to go over the railing that’s all thrown out the window,” explained Skeels. “It’s close the distance and try to preserve someone’s life.”

That’s when Skeels jumped into action and pulled the man to safety. According to the officer, the man he saved was a veteran, which, he said highlights a bigger picture.

“Another one of our veterans going through a mental crisis like that. I think that’s a big focus that we need to address. Not only in Charleston but America as a whole.”

Police said the man was taken to the VA hospital after the incident.

According to John Tjaarda with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, there are three signs to look for if your loved one is experiencing a mental health crisis – changes in the way they act, talk, or think.

He said to ask the person directly about it.

“There’s a common misconception that asking someone about suicide will put the thought into their head, and that is not true,” said Tjaarda. “Usually asking someone about suicide, who might be having suicidal ideation, is going to zero them into you and they’ll be startled, surprised, and very willing to talk about it.”

He said talking about it is the first step to getting help.

Tjaarda shared resources for those needing assistance:

If you’re experiencing a crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOPE4SC to 741741.

For those needing help, but aren’t in a crisis, you can call the SC-HOPES Helpline at 844-SC-HOPES. It is an anonymous support line that connects callers with mental health and addiction counselors. You can also click here.