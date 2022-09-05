CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crowds on King Street were left shaken early Sunday morning after gunfire erupted.

“Around 12:55 a.m. this morning,” Charleston Police Department’s public information officer Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said, “officers were in the area of King and Morris Streets; they heard a number of gunshots ring out and saw folks running kind of in all different directions.”

Wolfsen says officers responded quickly.

“They ran toward the incident,” she said. “They located a number of individuals that had been injured by gunfire.”

Police say that number is five.

“They applied emergency trauma aid to some of the victims,” Wolfsen said, “and all those folks have been treated at area hospitals for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.”

Wolfsen says officers also detained several people seen running from the area.

“Two of whom were arrested for unlawfully carrying firearms,” she said.

20-year-old Tayvone Davis was one of those arrested, and the other is a 16-year-old juvenile.

“The investigators are still working to determine if those two people were directly involved in the shooting,” Wolfsen said.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and they’re working to gather more information.

“Detectives and investigators have been canvasing that entire area in an effort to get any video footage that’s possible,” Wolfsen said, “either from businesses or individuals who may have been there.”

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg released a statement hours after the shooting. The full statement can be found below: