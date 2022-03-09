CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s been a month since a fire at the Palms Apartments in West Ashley displaced 180 people and left them without homes. Today, News 2 spoke with two of the officers who were first on the scene.

Six officers are being recognized for their show of bravery in the early morning of February 7th.

“We quickly realized that we had to go in and remove people,” officer Jake Wade said. “There wasn’t time to sit around, or make telephone calls, it was just instantly knock on doors. The fire department was so busy doing their job trying to suppress the fire that we had to just take action.”

The fire engulfed 56 apartment units, leaving officers to evacuate more than 150 residents.

“Initially it was kind of chaotic,” officer Grayson Witham said. “Just getting people up and getting them to realize kind of the magnitude of what was going on, because they’re trying to grab things and stuff like that. But, after the first few buildings that we went to, people started to realize that this is serious and we need to get out of here and from that point, it was a pretty smooth operation just flowing through.”

The officers say that morning, there was a lot of confusion, and a lot of emotions.

“We had people that were confused that didn’t know what was going on,” Witham said. “We had people who understood what we were doing and cooperated with us fine. People that were upset and angry with us. People that were sad because everything that they have, they just lost. So, we saw the whole spectrum of emotions.”

Thankfully, no one was injured and the officers say they were able to find a silver lining in this tragic event. “It was nice to be able to see families reunite,” Wade said.

“Even reunite with pets. There were several pets that were able to get out and were reunited with their owner and it’s a heartwarming feeling.”