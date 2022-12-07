CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police want to remind drivers of King Street parking restrictions before towing begins.

“We do have to write tickets and eventually we are going to have to start towing some cars,” Police Chief Luther Reynolds said.

Parking is prohibited on King Street between Spring and Calhoun Streets from 6:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Since October 22nd, Charleston officials said 1,996 tickets have been handed out to people breaking this rule. According to officials, 296 tickets were written last weekend alone.

“I feel like it’s a new rule. Everybody ain’t, you know, familiar with it,” said Ivory King who works as a Manager Assistant at Subway on King.

Parking restrictions are part of a larger effort to keep Charleston night life safe.

“It’s definitely about time because I know there’s been a lot of issues going on down here especially with the shooting that happened a couple months ago,” said December Zabinske-Smith, a manager at Benny Ravello’s.

The parking rules are all in the name of safety, according to police.

“We need to be able to get ambulances and police and EMS and other assets in and out freely. It’s public safety, is the main reason why we’re doing this,” Chief Reynolds said.

The chief wouldn’t say when exactly towing would begin.

Back in October, city officials said alternative, discounted parking is available at the Visitor’s Center Garage at 63 Mary Street. Drivers will pay a $7 flat rate fee after 3:00 p.m. and a $5 flat rate fee after 5:00 p.m.. The discounted rate ends at 3:00 a.m.

Other options include Midtown Garage at 558 King Street and Marion Square Garage at 399 King Street. Both cost $1 per half hour.