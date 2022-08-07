CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are looking for a man last seen in West Ashley.

The Charleston Police Department is searching for Drake Britton last seen Sunday following a mental health emergency.

According to CPD, Britton (31) is a black man, stands 6’01”, and weighs around 177 pounds.

He was last seen near Henry Tecklenburg Blvd. in West Ashley wearing a yellow shirt with purple strips, khaki pants, and no shoes.

CPD has requested that if seen, not to approach him but rather report his location to the police.

If you have information on his whereabouts, please call 911 or the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center (843-743-7200).