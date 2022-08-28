CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Sunday asked for the public’s help in locating James Johnson (55), who was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday.

Johnson is a white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He is about 6’ and weighs around 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve Honeywell work shirt, blue work pants, and brown steel-toe work boots.

He was last seen was seen at his home in West Ashley driving his 2010 blue Toyota Tacoma (SC Plate: SNJ305).

CPD said that Johnson has a camouflaged Clemson Paw tattoo on his right calf.

His family is concerned for his safety and mental health.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD Central Detective at 843-743-7200.