CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) says commercial trucks are driving through residential areas near downtown to get to their destination, and police say it’s causing a major issue.

“We’re at Chapel Street and Elizabeth Street and this is one of our known areas where we are seeing these violations occurring,” Lt. Paul Krasowski, who oversees CPD’s traffic division, said. “But these are occurring in neighboring areas as well. A lot of the residential areas downtown.”

CPD has partnered with the City of Charleston’s Business & Neighborhood Services Division to try to educate truckers.

“We developed an informational flyer that included a map with route restrictions for commercial traffic,” Krasowski said. “We asked our businesses in the downtown area, the central business district and others in the downtown area to spread that word.”

Krasowski says many drivers use residential roadways out of convenience.

“It’s a cut-through,” he said. “Essentially, because East Bay is just east of us. And so, it’s easy just to take a quick shot through from Meeting Street over here to avoid the congestion on Calhoun Street.”

He says the problem isn’t from trucks causing damage while rolling through neighborhoods.

“We occasionally experience the 18-wheeler that cuts a corner too tight and knocks down a fixed object,” Krasowski said.

It’s a livability issue neighbors say has gone on for too long.

“Our downtown area is prosperous,” Krasowski said. “It’s thriving. We want to see that continue and that’s why we’re trying to go through this approach is try to help out our residents and ensure their peace and quiet.”

CPD hopes spreading awareness through educations works so they won’t have to resort to handing out sanctions. “This is a slightly less conventional approach for law enforcement,” Krasowski said.

“We’re always known for the enforcement component of it. I think it’s important to try to get this word out there because I think we will be successful in combating this issue.”