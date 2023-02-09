CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police Department (CPD) officials say parking tickets simply weren’t working, and they say it’s important to keep King Street as clear as possible.

“On Thursday,” CPD Capt. Jason Bruder said, “Friday and Saturday nights, after 6 p.m. and before 3 a.m., tonight we’re going to start towing.”

Bruder says the department has tried several methods, including ticketing, to restrict parking on King Street between John and Spring Streets, but that didn’t seem to work. So, after issuing more than 4000 tickets since October, CPD decided to step up their enforcement efforts.

“We do have a plan in place to tow cars tonight if the compliance we’ve been seeing,” Bruder said, “which is very little, continues tonight.”

Bruder says their goal is to not tow any vehicles, but they will have enough tow trucks available just in case drivers don’t’ comply with the parking regulations.

“I believe we’re going to have more than six or seven tow trucks out here,” he said.

CPD says making sure King Street is clear is about keeping the public safe.

“We’ve had groups that loiter,” Bruder said, “that hang out, that really treat some of these parking spots like tailgating spots, and they’re having their own party in these spots, which isn’t safe. We’ve recovered numerous guns and drugs from these cars, so we’re addressing that as we can.”

Bruder says the less congested street also allows emergency personnel to respond quicker in the event of an emergency.

“If we need to have police,” he said, “fire or EMS come down here for getting injured, we need to make sure that they can move pretty quickly down here, and having those spots available will do that.”

Vehicles that are towed will be taken to Jennings Towing located at 2026 Meeting Street Road in North Charleston.