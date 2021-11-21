CPD: Two charged following protests in Downtown Charleston Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department announces arrests made during two separate protests at Marion Square and White Point Garden organized in response to the not-guilty verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse.

According to CPD, Jerome Smalls, 71, of Charleston was arrested after exchanging words with a member of a counter-protest group and intentionally spit during the exchange at Sunday’s demonstration at White Point Garden. Smalls was charged with third-degree assault and battery.

At the second demonstration at Marion Square Park, event organizer, Justin Hunt, 31, of Summerville, reportedly did not cooperate with CPD officers and follow guidelines under the First Amendment Demonstration ordinance by leading a march on King Street. Hunt was identified by authorities and charged with violation of the first amendment ordinance.

