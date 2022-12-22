CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly rolled out program at the Charleston Police Department is working to put a stop to opioid overdoses.

“So, the numbers are only going up. This is an epidemic and it’s not going away,” said Shelby Joffrion.

Last year, the U.S. Department of Justice awarded CPD with $900,000 to implement what’s called the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program (COSSAP). Joffrion joined CPD two months ago as the Project Coordinator for the program.

According to Joffrion, the money is dispersed across three to four years and is mostly used to purchase Narcan kits. The kits are available for anyone, upon request.

Joffrion and her team will deliver the Narcan kits, to addresses within Charleston County. Anyone living outside of the county can pick one up at the police department located at 180 Lockwood Blvd or can meet at a location within Charleston County.

The kits include Narcan, gloves, a CPR facemask and a list of resources. According to Joffrion, CPD responded to roughly 187 overdoses in 2022. Of those, about 27 were fatal.

“It crosses all demographic lines. Age, race, socioeconomic, religion,” explained Joffrion. “Every single aspect of our society is touched by this.”

Communication with neighboring agencies and community outreach are the two other main focuses of the grant program.

Joffrion said she visits locations of recent overdoses to hand out the kits, all in hopes of making a difference.

“I’m very thankful that Charleston PD is giving me this opportunity to help save lives,” Joffrion told News 2.

To request a Narcan kit, you can email cpdnarcan@charleston-sc.gov or text 843-460-3433. You can also use the QR code below.