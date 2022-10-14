MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Years after being destroyed by erosion Crab Bank is back to its former glory with plenty of neighbors.

Oyster catchers, terns, black skinners and more have all made the 500 nests on the bank their own during nesting season.

“It’s awesome. It’s great. It makes my heart happy to know that the birds had a successful season,” said Janet Thibault, a biologist with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. “I’ve been monitoring the island every week since nesting season. I’ve kept track of how many birds were out there. We did an annual sea bird census.”

Courtesy of SCDNR

The island was completed last year with the help of material dredged from the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project. Shortly after, Crab Bank was closed for nesting, but will reopen to the public on October 16 to March 14.

“It’s a place in the Lowcountry where people can see nature up close. It’s a really wonderful thing to have in Charleston. It’s also a safe place for the birds that they know they can raise their young and lay their eggs,” said Thibault.

The sanctuary has been through a few heavy storms, including Hurricane Ian, but all the nests remain in tact.

“The island did exactly what it was supposed to. It didn’t have any inundation from storm surge. It was high enough above ground that none of the those nests washed away,” said Thibault.

When you visit Crab Bank, SC DNR says to not leave the intertidal zone. That area is made up of wet sand below the high tide mark.