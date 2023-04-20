CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Motorists headed toward Charleston from Mount Pleasant may see extended delays in their commutes due to a crash Thursday morning.

The crash occurred on the US-17 Ravenel Bridge just around 8:04 a.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash prompted the right lane to be shut down.

SCDOT cameras show southbound traffic backed up between Johnnie Doods Boulevard and just before the I-26 onramp.

At this time no injuries have been reported.

See live updates below with Count on 2 Traffic: