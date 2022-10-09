CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating a crash that shut down River Road on Johns Island Sunday afternoon.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to reports of a crash near 1059 River Road around 4:45 p.m.

All lanes on River Road are closed.

One serious injury has been reported.

CCSO urges the public to avoid the area while emergency vehicles clear the scene.

Deputies are diverting traffic at the intersections of River Road and Beaumont and River Road and Brownswood.