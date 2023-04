CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Tuesday morning crash is causing delays for southbound motorists on US-17 on the Ravenel Bridge.

The crash occurred around 7:57 a.m. and prompted the closure of the middle lane.

SCDOT traffic cameras show traffic backed up on the bridge through Johnnie Dodds Boulevard in Mount Pleasant.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

See live updates below with Count on 2 Traffic: