South Carolina Highway Patrol Investigating an Early-Morning Crash

Dorchester County, S.C. (WCBD) – An early morning incident is causing back-ups along US-17A.

South Carolina Highway Patrol explains that around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, there was a two vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and a passenger car. We’re told the driver of the car was airlifted to an area hospital.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern tells News 2 that power-lines are down across the roadway and a detour is in place.

UPDATE: @taylormurraytv says the scene is still active and traffic is blocked in both directions. @Sheriff_DCSO, SC Highway Patrol, and Dorchester Fire are responding. https://t.co/40WVjqgRmY — Temple Ricke (@TempleRickeTV) November 20, 2019

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department are on scene. State Troopers are investigating the cause of the incident. This is a developing story.