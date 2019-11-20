Breaking News
John Tecklenburg re-elected as Mayor of Charleston | See election results

South Carolina Highway Patrol Investigating an Early-Morning Crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dorchester County, S.C. (WCBD) – An early morning incident is causing back-ups along US-17A.

South Carolina Highway Patrol explains that around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, there was a two vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and a passenger car. We’re told the driver of the car was airlifted to an area hospital.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern tells News 2 that power-lines are down across the roadway and a detour is in place.

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department are on scene. State Troopers are investigating the cause of the incident. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES