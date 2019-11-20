South Carolina Highway Patrol Investigating an Early-Morning Crash

Dorchester County, S.C. (WCBD) – An early morning incident is causing back-ups along US-17A.
South Carolina Highway Patrol explains that around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, there was a two vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and a passenger car. We’re told the driver of the car was airlifted to an area hospital.
Lance Corporal Matt Southern tells News 2 that power-lines are down across the roadway and a detour is in place.
Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department are on scene. State Troopers are investigating the cause of the incident. This is a developing story.