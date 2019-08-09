Creating career pathways for Dorchester County students

DORCHESTER, SC (WCBD) – During the Academic year, students within Dorchester County can start on their pathway to employment through the Dorchester County Career and Technology Center

“The kids are able to do hands-on work and become engaged rather than become bored to death by book work,” says Russell Henderson, a teacher at Dorchester County Career and Technology Center

“It’s a multi-district career center all the kids in district two and district four–anyone who’s tax-paying can come to the career center,” says Bobby Beher, the Assistant Director of Dorchester County Career and Technology Center.

Programs for law enforcement, agriculture and construction are just a few to name from this center.

The programs are said to teach students in and outs of different careers.

“Charleston’s got 35,000 jobs that we need to fill with skilled labor so we tap into the entire Charleston dry county area from here,” says Beher.

With 130 business partners, the school can help their students go from the classroom to the workforce.

The school believes that these programs hold essential important to future generations entering the workforce.

This is due to the retirement of present skilled labor workers.

“The average age of a farmer is in the upper fifties upper sixties and so there are going to be a lot of opportunities in the agricultural field as well as the technology field coming up with people retiring,” says Henderson.

Students can graduate from high school with multiple skill sets. This way, they are handed a diploma and often a job if they decide that college isn’t for them.

“Kids have been sold this message that you’re an idiot if you don’t go to college and that’s simply not true,” says Henderson.

“If you go into the workforce before you go to college then you have time to think about it while you are working

and plus you got money for college when you’re at work.

Depending on the program, students can also receive certain certifications by the time they graduate,” says Joe Krinch, a student attending Dorchester County Career and Technology Center.

