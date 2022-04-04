DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – This year, the Credit One Charleston Open tournament is celebrating it’s 50th year and the first tournament with fans in two years. The new stadium, recently renovated offers some new fan experiences for those attending this week’s tournament.

Tennis is this week’s main focus and attraction on Daniel Island but there are also a number of new amenities and fan experiences at the new Credit One Stadium, including a fan experience area

The new fan stations range from a swing speed test, to accuracy and ball hitting tests to ball boy training and more. The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has a number of fan and family friendly attractions to check out between matches.

The USTA says roughly 7,000 fans participated over this past weekend. Officials estimate another 3,000 fans passed through the experience area on Monday during the first day of tournament play. thousand showed up today.

Jennifer Gregg, CEO of USTA South Carolina says the fan experience center takes about 150 volunteers from around the state to make the events possible.

“That’s why this weekend was so crazy, I think people were so happy to be out and again the new stadium is, it’s a special stadium,” says Gregg. “It’s really one of the best I’ve seen throughout the U.S. and it’s just an opportunity to for people to get out and be with their families and be outside and it’s something safe and still friendly.”

Some of the fan experience stations could be shutdown over the next few days if we have inclement weather but they are expected to reopen as soon as it passes.