DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A lot of time and planning goes into hosting the professional tennis players competing in Charleston’s Credit One Open, who come from all around the world to compete.

We’re talking everything from hotel and restaurant reservations down to the best places to shop, visit and even run or exercise while the players are here in the Lowcountry.

It’s a full-time job for Eleanor Adams, the Tournament Manager here at the Credit One Charleston Open who handles the tasks for the tournament each year.

Adams will begin planning for next year’s Credit One Open just days after this year’s tournament wraps up on Sunday. She starts by contacting players and agents in April to make sure they are coming.

From there, she lines up hotel reservations and provides recommendations on the best restaurants and stores to shop in locally, all while making sure players are completely taken care of while here in Charleston. Dinner reservations range from some of Charleston’s most popular and known restaurants to the newest places to grab a bite to eat.

Adams says it could also mean making a reservation for a player at the same restaurant all week or multiple days if they’re on a winning streak and are superstitious. If you’re out and about this week, it’s likely you could see a player or two around Charleston and the Lowcountry.

“Interested in new places and they want to know what’s hot and also of course culturally the food, their international palates,” says Adams. “So they like to get out and about and they love being Downtown Charleston, they walk the streets, they run the streets, they go shopping. It’s very special to them.”

Adams says some of the more memorable tasks she’s had over the years as the tournament manager has included yearly birthday celebrations for player’s whose birthdays have fallen on tournament week.