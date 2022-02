CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Thursday closed an intersection on James Island as fire crews responded to what was described as “an appliance issue.”

According to CCSO, the intersection of Mikell Drive and Sparrow Street was closed shortly after 1:30 p.m.

People are asked to avoid the area as emergency crews work to get the fire under control.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.