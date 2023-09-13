CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – St. Andrews Fire Department responded to a trailer fire involving hay bails Wednesday morning in West Ashley.

Officials say the fire happened at the intersection of Main Road and Old Charleston Highway.

According to Chief Berkel with the St. Andrews Fire Department, a truck pulling a trailer of hay bails experienced a mechanical issue in the breaks causing its tires to ignite.

Hay bails on the flatbed trailer quickly caught flame.

Fire crews contained the fire in under 20 minutes.