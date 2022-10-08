UPDATE: Georgetown Fire & EMS says crews have controlled the fire.

EMS reported that 3 people are displaced.

No injuries were reported.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters are working to contain flames at a home in Andrews.

According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Parker Village Road around noon.

Firefighters are working to contain flames and smoke at the single-family home.

Officials urge the public to use caution in the area.

Limited details are available at this time. Count on 2 for updates.