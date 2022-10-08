UPDATE: Georgetown Fire & EMS says crews have controlled the fire.
EMS reported that 3 people are displaced.
No injuries were reported.
—
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters are working to contain flames at a home in Andrews.
According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, crews responded to reports of a structure fire on Parker Village Road around noon.
Firefighters are working to contain flames and smoke at the single-family home.
Officials urge the public to use caution in the area.
Limited details are available at this time. Count on 2 for updates.