Crews find possible time capsule within John Calhoun monument base

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews say they have found what is believed to be a time capsule within the John Calhoun monument base during deconstruction.

According to Jason Kronsberg, Director of Parks for the City of Charleston, historic documents led officials to believe a time capsule was inside the structure.

“The document says it’s in the northwest corner of the base of the monument,” he said on January 21 about the time capsule.

The only mention of the item came from a newspaper article from the then-called News and Courier in 1934.

No other records have been found that mention the capsule being placed in the monument.

Deconstruction of the base is expected to continue until mid-to-late February.

This story is developing. Count on us for more updates as they’re made available.