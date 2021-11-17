Crews on scene of reported structure fire at gas station on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported structure fire at a gas station off of Main Rd. on Johns Island.

According to dispatch, the call for a reported structure fire came in at Circle K on the corner of Main Rd. and River Rd. on Johns Island just before 3:30 a.m.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say that a deputy was passing by the gas station when they noticed that it was on fire.

Crews from St. John’s Fire District and additional deputies are working the scene.

There is no word on immediate injuries and officials are investigating to determine the cause of the fire at this time.

Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.