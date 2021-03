AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are on scene of a single vehicle accident in Awendaw.

The incident is on Highway 17 and Lower Doar Road.

According to the Awendaw-McCllelanville Fire Department, the crash involves a vehicle roll that led to one person being ejected from the vehicle.

The victim had moderate injuries and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Details are limited at this time. News 2 has sent a crew to the location. Count on us for more updates as they’re made available.