CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters responded to a reported tree fire Downtown Saturday morning.

According to Charleston Fire Department, units responded to a fire around 3 a.m. at Marion Street. There were reports of fireworks in the area at the time of the call.

Upon arrival, the fire was spreading to a construction dumpster and a nearby residence under construction.

Firefighters contained the fire within three minutes.

The three-story home was under construction and surrounded by scaffolding and netting.

via Charleston Fire Department

via Charleston Fire Department

The fire caused damage to the netting, the dumpster, and a tree.

Fire Marshals say the indecent is likely caused by a firework, but continue will continue to investigate.

CFD reminds residents that possession of fireworks is a violation of the City Ordinance and that discharging fireworks near residential properties is very dangerous.