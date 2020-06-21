Crews report injuries after car accident on College Park Road

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to an accident in the area of College Park Road and Wimberly Drive on Saturday, June 20 at around 8:30 pm.

When they arrived on scene, they found three vehicles with heavy to moderate damage blocking two lanes of College Park Road.

Caromi Fire officials say crews worked to provide proper care to multiple high priority patients while performing extrication with hydraulic tools and mitigation of hazards.

Caromi Fire thanked unknown members of Fire&Iron MC who assisted with patient care prior to their arrival.