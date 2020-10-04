Crews respond to an apartment fire in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with the North Charleston Fire Department are responding to a structure fire at Cherokee Place Apartments on Apache Street. The call came in at 2:37 p.m. on Sunday.

According to NCFD’s Assistant Fire Chief Stephanie Julazadeh, no injuries were reported and the fire affected one apartment building containing 24 apartments.

Crews are still working to hit hotspots in the building.

Officials are asking the public to avoid roadways in the area so first responders can work safely.

This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more.

