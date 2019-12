North Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Fire Departments is on the scene of a reported structure fire.

The call came in just before 4 a.m. Thursday morning and crews have a small portion of Rivers Avenue shutdown in both directions.

News 2’s @DanielleLorenTV is on the scene of a structure fire off Rivers Avenue. A small portion of Rivers is shutdown near Chicora Elementary School—-You can see crews had to stretch a hose across the street. @WCBD #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/jU33ZyXomp — Temple Ricke (@TempleRickeTV) December 12, 2019

Officials on scene tells News 2 that the building involved was vacant and partially collapsed when they arrived. There are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown.

