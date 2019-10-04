Crews respond to apartment engulfed in flames for a second time this week

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire crews are responding to the same apartment building that caught fire earlier this week in Goose Creek.

The call came in just before 9:00 p.m. at the Spring Hill Apartments on Swift Boulevard.

There are no reports of injuries.

The American Red Cross says the building is unoccupied due to the previous fire and they have not been requested to the scene.

