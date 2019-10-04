Crews respond to apartment engulfed in flames for a second time this week

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fire truck_1543418424081.jpg.jpg

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire crews are responding to the same apartment building that caught fire earlier this week in Goose Creek.

The call came in just before 9:00 p.m. at the Spring Hill Apartments on Swift Boulevard.

There are no reports of injuries.

The American Red Cross says the building is unoccupied due to the previous fire and they have not been requested to the scene.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates and download the FREE WCBD news app for updates on the go. Apple users click here, Android users click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES