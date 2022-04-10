CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Several emergency crews responded to a duplex fire in West Ashley Saturday night.

Officials from St. Andrews Fire Department, Charleston County EMS, and City of Charleston PD responded to the fire off Skinner Avenue just before 10 p.m., according to Charleston Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived to find fire venting out of the roof.

All occupants had evacuated the two-story building before the fire department’s arrival. Several pets were rescued from the building.

via Charleston Fire Department

Additional resources were requested as North Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County Volunteer Rescue Squad were dispatched to the scene.

Police worked to evacuate an adjacent building out of caution.

Crews contained the fire to the initial duplex.

No one was injured. Officials say the specific cause of the is under investigation.