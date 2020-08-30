Crews respond to fire at JW Aluminum

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters are heading to JW Aluminum for a fire on Sunday.

According to a Facebook post, the Goose Creek Rural Fire Department says units are actively working a 2nd Alarm fire at JW Aluminum.

JW Aluminum officials say they detected the fire in a process support equipment annex separate from the production area.

Officials are telling people to avoid the area of Thurgood Road and Old Mount Holly Road.

The company thanked the firefighters for their service and quick response to the incident.

No injuries have been reported at this time.