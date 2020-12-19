Crews respond to house fire in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to a house fire in North Charleston today.

North Charleston Fire Department, Charleston Fire Department, and St. Andrews Fire Department all responded to the fire.

Officials say a space heater was the cause of the fire.

The North Charleston Fire Department provides a few tips on how to prevent a space heater fire.

give space heaters space

keep a three foot area clear around a heater

do not play near a heater

make sure to keep pets away from a space heater