Crews respond to house fire in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Crews are responding to a reported structure fire in North Charleston early Wednesday morning.

It’s happening on the 4800 block of Sanders Avenue, according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

A neighbor says the house was empty at the time of the fire.

North Charleston and St. Andrews Fire Department are on scene.

The call came in just before 4:45 a.m.

