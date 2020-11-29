Crews respond to structure fire in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to a structure fire in downtown Charleston.

According to dispatch, the call came in at around 5:00 am.

The fire was at a building located off of Cooper Street and Drake Street.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw fire venting from the second floor of a two-story home.

No one was inside of the home at the time of the fire and the adjacent properties were evacuated.

Officials say the fire progressed to the attic and crews were forced to change to a defensive operation, evacuating the structure, and continue fire suppression efforts from the exterior.

Fire conditions intensified and spread to the adjacent home, that was already evacuated, and entered the attic. They worked to bring both fires under control.

Investigators found that the fire originated within the vacant structure and was not reported until a witness observed flames venting from the building.

One adjacent property sustained fire and water damage.

One firefighter reported an injury and was evaluated by EMS on scene for treatment.

As of right now, no other injuries have been reported.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist displaced residents from the adjacent property.

Anyone in the area who may have obtained videos or photos of the incident is asked to email the information to CFD@charleston-sc.gov.