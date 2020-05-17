Crews respond to two wrecks at Highway 501 and East Cox Ferry Road

CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – Crews responded to two separate wrecks Sunday near the intersection of Highway 501 and East Cox Ferry Road.

Horry County Fire Rescue said online that one wreck was in the beach-bound lanes and one was in the Conway-bound lanes.

In total, HCFR said six vehicles were involved and that one person was transported with not life-threatening injuries.

HCFR responded alongside Conway police, Conway fire and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Crews are working to clear the scene shortly.