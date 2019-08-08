SCHP: 4 taken to hospital following vehicle collision involving N. Charleston police officers

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews respond to officers with the North Charleston Police Department were involved in a collision at North Rhett Avenue and Braddock Avenue, according to Deputy Chief Scott Deckard.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the North Charleston Police Department cruiser was traveling north on Rhett Avenue when a vehicle traveling south turned left in front of them.

Troopers added that two people from the vehicle and two people from the police cruiser were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.