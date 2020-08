MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to a vehicle fire in McClellanville this weekend.

The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District said the fire happened on Highway 17 and River Road on Sunday, August 2.

The vehicle caught on fire on top of a roll back tow truck.

The fire has been put out and no injuries were reported from the fire.

Officials say Highway 17 is shut down heading north.