WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Multiple crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Williamsburg County.

Fire officials say the two-story commercial building, formerly a motel, is located at the corner of Nesmith street and Flora Street, just outside of Kingstree.

Heavy fire can be seen from the second story. Crews are reportedly using defensive operations.

This scene is still active, stick with News 2 for more updates.