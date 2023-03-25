JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Several agencies are responding to a plane crash in Abbapoola Creek on Johns Island Saturday afternoon.

According to St. Johns Fire District, crews are on the scene of a plane crash in Abbapoola Creek off of Legareville Road near Sol Legare Boat Landing between James and Johns Island.

The crash was reported around 1:00 p.m. and involves a small plane.

Officials say the FAA has been notified and the public is asked to avoid the area.

Details are limited at this time. Count on 2 for updates.