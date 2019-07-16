Crews respond to house engulfed in flames

Breaking News
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Crews responded to a house fire in Mount Pleasant Tuesday morning.

According to Dispatch, the call came in just before 5:15 a.m. on Josephine Lane off Six Mile Road.

Awendaw Fire Department and Charleston County EMS were on scene.

Adwedaw Fire Department says the home was empty at the time of the fire. No injuries are reported.

