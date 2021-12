NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a truck that caught on fire on I-26 eastbound near Exit 209 Monday morning.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation said the fire happened around 9:46 a.m.

Crews are also on scene.

Video sent to News 2 shows a Ford truck heavily engulfed in fire and smoke as crews work to contain it. SCDOT says that the right lane is closed.

