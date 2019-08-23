Missing CofC student found on Sullivan’s Island

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, (WCBD) — A missing College of Charleston student has been found on Sullivan’s Island early Friday morning.

The 18-year-old girl is being checked at the station, according to the Sullivan’s Island Police Department.

Officials say a woman found the students and drove her to the station in her car.

A Charleston County ambulance has arrived to the @TownofSI police station. Officers say it is likely the student will receive medical treatment once she is check out by Sullivan’s Island Fire and Rescue. pic.twitter.com/lPjgu7fWBy — Temple Ricke (@templerickeWCBD) August 23, 2019

According to Coast Guard officials, she was out with friends on the beach walking towards the water when she went missing.

The call came in just before 12:30 a.m.

