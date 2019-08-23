Missing CofC student found on Sullivan’s Island

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, (WCBD) — A missing College of Charleston student has been found on Sullivan’s Island early Friday morning.
The 18-year-old girl is being checked at the station, according to the Sullivan’s Island Police Department.
Officials say a woman found the students and drove her to the station in her car.
According to Coast Guard officials, she was out with friends on the beach walking towards the water when she went missing.
The call came in just before 12:30 a.m.
